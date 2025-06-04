Fire in electric duct of Navi Mumbai highrise; none hurt

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of a 20-storey building in Kharghar node of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but as a precautionary measure around 400 residents were evacuated safely as thick smoke filled the residential premises.

The incident occurred at Gitanjali Heights building located in sector 34, a Fire Brigade official said.

He said Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot around 1:30 PM after receiving an emergency call. The blaze was doused shortly after an hour at around 2:45 PM. PTI ZA NSK