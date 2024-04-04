Fire in electric meter room of Thane building; no person injured

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Thursday, civic officials said.

No person was injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, adding that four electrical meters and wiring were damaged.

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area, he said.

Local firemen, disaster management cell team, power supply company personnel and local police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The fire was brought under control after about one hour, the official said.

The power supply to the building was disconnected as a precautionary measure, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added. PTI COR GK