Fire in electricity meter room of building; nobody injured

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in the meter room of a seven-storey building in Kopri area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday afternoon, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said.

"The blaze erupted around 3.40 pm. After being alerted, local fire brigade personnel and those from the disaster management cell reached the spot and doused the flames within half an hour," he said.

Sixteen electricity meters were destroyed in the fire, he said. PTI COR NP