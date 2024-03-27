Fire breaks out in empty train coach in Bihar's Bhojpur; No injuries reported

Patna/Ara: A fire broke in an empty coach of a train in Bihar's Bhojpur district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze was spotted in a coach of the Danapur-Mumbai LTT Superfast moments after it left Karisath railway station in Ara around 12.15 am, they said.

"Alert personnel immediately responded and isolated the coach, and extinguished the fire before it could spread. There were no passengers on the coach till the Ara station," Eastern Railway CPRO Birendra Kumar told PTI.

"There was no other damage, nor was anyone injured. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the incident," he said.

Kumar said that traffic on the route was disrupted for four hours.

The train also left for the destination after a thorough security drill, he added.