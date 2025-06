New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial area on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 10.36 am, he said, adding 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

"We rushed 11 fire tenders to the factory where rubber is made and the firefighting operating is ongoing," the DFS official said. PTI SSJ DV DV