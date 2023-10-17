Fire in flat at residential building in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a flat in a seven-storey residential building located in suburban Dahisar on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

Advertisment

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A civic official said the blaze erupted in a flat located on the fourth floor of Sadguru Building in Babali Pada locality at around 7.45 pm.

He said the blaze remained confined to the flat.

Advertisment

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished after 45 minutes at around 8.30 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.

The cause of the blaze is not known, he added.

Notably, a fire had swept through a seven-storey residential building in suburban Goregaon in the early hours of Friday, leaving seven dead and injuring more than 60. PTI KK NSK