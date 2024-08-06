Fire in four tent godowns in Delhi, decorations worth crores damaged

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in four tent godowns in south Delhi's Jaunapur area in the early hours of Tuesday, destroying decorations worth crores of rupees.

Fire officials had initially claimed that four vintage cars parked nearby were also gutted in the fire but police said only one car, which had been parked at the spot for many years, was partially damaged in the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident, Delhi Police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"A PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station around 1 am regarding fire in tent godown at Jaunapur. The fire broke out due to a short circuit. The fire was extinguished by the fire tenders. Only one non-functional Hyundai Santro car, which had been standing there for many years, caught minor fire," police said.

Fire officials said that a call regarding the fire was received at 1.56 am on Tuesday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said four vintage cars parked adjacent to the godowns and decoration items were gutted in the fire.

"We have completed the cooling operation. It took more than eight hours to control the blaze fully," the official said.

Amrit Pal Singh, owner of two godowns, said, "I received information about the fire around 2 am. I immediately rushed to the spot. I have two godowns here that were packed with decoration items used for wedding functions." He said his staff had switched off all electric equipment before leaving the godown.

"According to my calculation so far, items worth Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed in the fire. I will check our records for the exact amount," he added.

Singh said he was not aware of any damage to vintage cars in the fire.

A godown worker, Ram Tirath, said he informed the fire department and police when he found out about the fire. PTI BM BM SKY SKY