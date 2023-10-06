Fire in Gurugram's Sadar Bazaar, no casualty: Officials

Gurugram (Haryana), Oct 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a saree shop in the Sadar Bazaar area in this Haryana district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire department officer said the fire broke out at around 4:30 am at the Karishma saree store in Sadar Bazaar.

"We received a call around 4:30 am about the fire that broke out at the Karishma saree store, near the Ramlila ground, in Sadar Bazaar. Two fire tenders from the Bhim Nagar fire station, two from the sector 29 fire station and one from the sector 37 fire station were immediately dispatched," said Yadvinder Sharma, Fire Station Officer, Bhim Nagar, Gurugram.

He added that the blaze that broke out on the ground floor of the building was brought under control by about 5:15 am. No casualty was reported. PTI COR RC