Fire in house in Himachal's Sirmaur kills 6

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Six people were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a village in Nauradhar area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, officials said on Thursday.

Preliminary probe suggests that the fire broke out in the 'chula' -- traditional cooking place -- of a house in Talangna village late on Wednesday night, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sangrah told the PTI over the phone.

Talangna is a remote village not connected by road in Sangrah subdivision, and by the time the villagers spotted the fire and rushed to help, the blaze had already caused extensive damage.

Six bodies have been recovered -- two are said to be from Rajgarh in Sirmaur while four were from Nerva area of Shimla district, the SDM said, adding that he was on his way to the spot.

The deceased included the daughter and son-in law of the owner of the house who had come for Boda Tyohar celebrations.

Boda Tyohar is the biggest annual festival of three lakh Hattee tribes of Sirmaur district in which the daughters visit their parent house.

This is the second major tragedy in Sangrah subdivision in the past week. On January 10, as many as 14 people were killed and 52 sustained injuries in a bus accident.

Congress state chief Vinay Kumar has expressed grief over the incident and directed the authorities to provide immediate relief. Further details are awaited. PTI BPL SKY SKY