Fire in industrial estate in Mumbai's Tardeo area, no report of casualties

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at an industrial estate in south Mumbai's Tardeo area on Friday night, officials said, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

The fire erupted inside a two-storey building in the industrial estate in Talmiki Wadi on Patthe Bapurao road around 9.10 pm, said a civic official.

It was categorized as a Level -1 incident by the Fire Brigade, indicating low intensity.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and dousing was underway, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known yet.