Fire in J-K: One injured, seven houses gutted

Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) A man was injured and at least seven houses were gutted in a blaze in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out late on Saturday night in a locality at Rajwar in Handwara and quickly spread to adjoining houses.

They said fire and emergency personnel assisted by police, army and locals tried to douse the fire but faced a tough time in controlling the blaze.

Seven houses and two cowsheds were gutted in the fire incident while seven cows also perished in the blaze, the officials said.

They said one civilian sustained injuries in the fire-fighting process.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.