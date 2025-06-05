Fire in jhuggi in northeast Delhi, 4 injured

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Four people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a fire caused by a gas leak at a jhuggi in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding a suspected "explosion" at 11.17 am. Later, it was found to be a gas leak, not a cylinder blast as some claimed.

The fire was brought under control by 11:45 am, fire officials said.

The injured were identified as Raj Kumar (70), his wife Reshma (50), their granddaughter Durga (3), and a 14-year-old girl Firdaus, a neighbour's daughter, he said.

All four were immediately rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for medical treatment, the official said.

Police said the fire was caused by a gas leak from a small 5 kg LPG cylinder used by the residents of the jhuggi. The fire broke out when a matchstick was lit inside the small shanty.

"A PCR call regarding a cylinder blast was received at 11.13 am at Seelampur police station. Upon reaching Jhuggi No. G-391, New Seelampur, it was found that there had been no explosion. The fire had started due to gas leakage from a cylinder," a police officer said.

Authorities are continuing to assess the structural damage and are likely to issue safety advisories for residents in the area regarding the handling and storage of cooking gas cylinders in small dwellings. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SKY SKY