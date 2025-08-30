Fire in JK's Gurez sector near LoC injures 23, damages 27 structures

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) A fire ripped through a village in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Gurez sector on Saturday, leaving over 20 people injured and more than two dozen structures damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The fire broke out in a house in Kashpot village in Bandipora district's Tulail area and engulfed nearby structures. A total of 27 structures, including houses, cowsheds and an Anganwadi centre, mostly made of wood, were damaged, the officials said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel and police brought the fire under control. During the firefighting operation, 23 people, including the Tulail station house officer (SHO), were injured, they said.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Dawar for treatment. The SHO was referred to the Bandipora district hospital for further treatment, they added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident.

"Chief Minister expressed grief over the fire incident at Kashpot, Tulail in which various houses have been gutted. He spoke to Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan, MLA Gurez and assured him of full support from the Government," the CM's office said in a post on X.

Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep anguish over the loss suffered by Kashpot residents.

"It is heart-wrenching to learn of the terrible tragedy that has befallen the people of Gurez. The destruction of homes, agricultural resources and essential infrastructure has left our people already facing numerous challenges in a state of distress," he said.

He called on the authorities to take immediate action to provide relief, including compensation for the damages and temporary shelter, to the affected families. PTI SSB DIV DIV