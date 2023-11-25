Fire in Kolkata's Burrabazar apparel godown

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in an apparel godown at Cotton Street in Kolkata's Burrabazar area on Saturday, a fire brigade official said.

Advertisment

No injuries were reported in the incident so far, he said.

The blaze was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders, he said.

The fire broke out at 1.40 pm on the fourth floor of a building, which serves as a saree godown, at Cotton Street in the city's trading hub Burrabazar, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control at 3.30 pm. PTI AMR ACD BDC