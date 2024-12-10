Fire in MLA hostel building in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the MLA hostel here on Tuesday, causing damage to a few rooms in the building meant for housing legislators, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the first floor of the four-storey MLA hostel building near the M A Road area around noon, the officials said.

They said the fire engulfed three rooms on the first floor of the building causing some damage to them.

The fire was immediately brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with police personnel.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. PTI SSB DV DV