Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) A fire broke out on Tuesday in a motor oil factory in east Kolkata's Dhapa area, a fire brigade official said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze, the official said.

The fire, which was reported at 11.25 am, was brought under control at 2 pm, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is being investigated, the official added. PTI AMR SBN SBN