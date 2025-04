Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Around 40 passengers had a close shave as a private bus suddenly caught fire on Vidyasagar Setu here on Thursday midnight.

A fire brigade official said three fire tenders managed to put off the flames and there was no report of any casualty.

Quoting eyewitnesses, a police official said the passengers scampered to safety after the fire broke out as the bus that was headed to Purulia from Kolkata was moving slowly. PTI SUS RC