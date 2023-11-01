Fire in multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building in Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Advertisment

There was no casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 12.30 pm in a flat on the fifth floor of Sahajivan Tower located near Chembur-Santacruz link road flyover, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, household articles and clothes in the flat, civic officials said.

Advertisment

"No one injured in the fire," an official said.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI KK GK