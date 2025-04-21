Fire in multi-storied building in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih, Apr 21 (PTI) Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The building, located in Marwari Mohalla in the Pachamba police station area, houses a cloth store and residential apartments, they said.

The blaze was first spotted around 3 am, they added.

"The fire-dousing operation is in the last phase. Once the fire is completely doused, we will start a search operation inside the building," Pachamba police station's inspector Mantu Kumar said.

According to locals, four people have been rescued from the building so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but police said a short circuit could be the reason. PTI COR SAN SOM