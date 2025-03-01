Fire in a six-storey building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; nobody injured

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat located in a six-storey building in Ghatkopar area here on Saturday, an official said.

The blaze erupted in the flat on the fifth floor of Vikas Apartment located behind Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar east around 12.45 pm, the fire brigade official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said, adding that a fire engine and a water tanker were rushed to the site for a firefighting operation.

The fire was extinguished around 1.20 pm, the official said.