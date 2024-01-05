Advertisment
Fire in Sudarshan News channel building in Noida, none hurt

NewsDrum Desk
05 Jan 2024
Suresh Chavhanke

Sudarshan TV founder Suresh Chavhanke (File image)

Noida: A fire broke out here on Friday in the basement of a building housing a television news channel, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 1.15 pm in the A Block of Sector 57 here, prompting the immediate deployment of three water tenders along with firefighters, the officials said.

"The fire broke out in the basement of the building housing Sudarshan News channel. The blaze erupted in an area where grocery items were kept," a police spokesperson said.

The fire was completely extinguished by the firefighters and no casualty was reported, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damages are yet to be ascertained, the official added.

