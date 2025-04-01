Fire in Noida Sector 18 market

Noida, Apr 1 (PTI) A fire erupted Tuesday in a shopping complex in the busy Sector 18 market here, creating panic among people as the blaze threatened to engulf the whole building, officials said.

Videos showed peopled rushing out of the building, with a stranded man attempting to jump from a window.

"The fire department and a police team reached the spot within four minutes and controlled the fire in 10 minutes. The cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Noida Shivhari Meena told reporters.

"People who were stranded in the building were rescued through a hydraulic platform and a ladder. Those who were not feeling well have been admitted to a hospital and according to the doctors, they are in good condition," he added.

The fire erupted in a shop in the Krishna Apra Market Plaza and the smoke spread in the building, creating panic among the people.