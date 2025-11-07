Fire in plastic warehouse in northwest Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in a PVC market in Tikri Kalan in northwest Delhi, fire officials said on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

A call regarding the blaze was received on Thursday night following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

“The fire was brought under control after nearly five hours of firefighting operations and was fully doused by around 3 am on Friday,” a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The presence of a large quantity of flammable plastic material made the operation challenging and prolonged the firefighting efforts, the official said.