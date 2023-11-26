Fire in shoe factory near Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory around midnight near the truck market in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, officials said on Sunday. No casualty was reported.

"We got a call at around 12.30 am that a major fire broke out near Truck Market near Peer Baba, Mangolpuri area. Soon after the call, total 26 fire engines were pressed into service," an official of Delhi Fire Service said. The fire was doused with no one hurt, the person said.

"Police of the area was informed to investigate the cause of fire, prima facie, some flammable chemical can be the reason behind fire," said the official. PTI BM VN VN