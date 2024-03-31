Fire in shopping complex in Kerala

Kottayam, Mar 31 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a shopping complex near the medical college hospital here on Sunday morning, in which at least four establishments were gutted, police said.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire has been brought under control, they said.

According to locals, the erupted at a shop which sells mattresses, sheets and pillows for the patients coming to the medical college.

Later, the fire spread to other nearby shops.

Fire units from nearby fire stations were pressed into service.