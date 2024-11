Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) At least eight shanties were gutted in a fire at Kankulia in south Kolkata on Friday evening, an official said.

Seven fire engines brought the blaze under control after a one-hour fire-fight, he said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 7.10 pm, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI AMR SOM