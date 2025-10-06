Fire in state-run hospital in Jaipur: Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of patients in a blaze at a hospital in Jaipur, saying the local administration is taking every possible step for the safety of those affected.

At least six critical patients were killed in a blaze at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday.

"The incident of a fire breaking out at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is tragic. The local administration is taking every possible step for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected. My condolences are with the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The hospital's trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire erupted in the storage area, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. PTI ACB DV DV