Fire in stationary train near Bihar's Kishanganj station, no casualty

Kishanganj (Bihar), May 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in one coach of a stationary train near Bihar's Kishanganj railway station on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the fire incident, the cause of which is not yet known.

"One bogie of the Siliguri-Malda Court DEMU train caught fire when it was stationary at the outer signal of Kishanganj railway station," DRM of Katihar Division, Surendra Kumar, told PTI.

Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) refers to a type of train that is powered by on-board diesel engines and does not require a separate locomotive.

Passengers inside the coach panicked. However, railway officials along with fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control, Kumar said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The DRM said the incident did not affect the normal movement of trains on the route.