Fire in Thane building; 64 electric meters damaged

Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) As many as 64 electricity meters were damaged after a fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, an official said.

No person was injured in the blaze which was reported at 6.33 am in the electrical meter room of the Chintamani Heights building, located near a temple at Kharegaon in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Emergency teams, including personnel from the Kalwa police, a private power supply company, fire brigade and the regional disaster management cell, rushed to the spot.

A rescue vehicle and a fire engine were deployed to tackle the fire.

The blaze caused damage to 64 electricity meters, the official said.

The fire remained confined to the meter room, preventing further damage to the 56 residential units and seven shops located on the ground floor of the building, he said.

The blaze was completely doused by 7.02 am, Tadvi said, adding an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The official advised residents to remain cautious and ensure proper maintenance of electrical meters to prevent such incidents in future. PTI COR GK