Fire in Thane high-rise flat; man and his pet dog rescued

Thane: A 24-year-old man and his pet dog were rescued after a fire broke out at his apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Monday.

The blaze was reported at 9.20 pm on Sunday in the apartment located on the top floor of a 10-storey building at Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area.

The man and the canine got trapped inside the house following the fire, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he said.

The man and his pet dog were later rescued. The man suffered minor burns on his back and was immediately taken to a hospital, the official said.

The fire damaged the apartment's furniture, electrical fittings, electronic appliances and internal wiring, he said.

The blaze was extinguished by 10.40 pm. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the official said.