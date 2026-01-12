Fire in three-storey house in Lucknow, family of 4 rescued

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storey house with four people of a family inside it on Monday morning but all four survived even though they sustained some injuries, fire officials said.

A 48-year-old woman sustained head injuries, when she fell while descending the stairs of their three-storey house in Rabindrapalli area of Lucknow, they said.

The first and second storeys caught fire around 7 am, following which personnel from the Indira Nagar fire station arrived at the spot.

A fire department statement said that Nida Rizvi (48) fell while descending the stairs, sustaining a head injury. "She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment by a private vehicle with the help of the police, fire service unit, and locals." The firefighting unit began extinguishing the fire and simultaneously started rescuing people trapped in the upper floors.

Additional fire engines were requested from other fire stations. Ammar Rizvi (52), the woman's husband, was safely rescued in the firefighting operation, although he sustained partial burns in his hand and face.

Zara Rizvi (19), their daughter, who was completely surrounded by flames, was also rescued. Zohrav (18) managed to escape the building on his own, the fire department added. PTI NAV SKY SKY