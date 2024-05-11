Fire in unoccupied bungalow, nobody injured

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey unoccupied bungalow in Bandra area of Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The blaze erupted in Narang Bungalow located at Zig Zag Road in Pali Hill of Bandra (West) around 1.20 am, in which nobody was injured, the fire official said.

"It was a level one (minor) fire, which was extinguished by around 5 am. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, furniture and some other household articles in some portions of the three floors," he said.

The bungalow was empty, the official said, adding that four fire engines, as many water tankers, an ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. PTI ZA NP