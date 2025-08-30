Fire in village damages 15 structures near LoC in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) At least 15 structures were damaged after a fire broke out in the frontier Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials in the Fire and Emergency Services (FES) said the blaze was reported from Kashpath village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tulail area of Gurez.

The fire spread rapidly in the neighbourhood, as most of the structures were made of wood, the officials said.

At least 15 structures, including residential houses, were damaged in the fire, which has been brought under control, they said.