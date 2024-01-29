Fire in village in J-K's Baramullah

Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday. No one was reported hurt.

Advertisment

The fire broke out in Bacchi, a remote village in Trikanjan area of Boniyar in Uru sector, Sunday night, officials said.

Army reacted swiftly and dispatched water bowsers to the affected village, preventing the fire from spreading any further, they said.

According to authorities, the troops were quick on their heels and laid water hoses to get the fire under control, and rescued civilians. PTI COR SSB VN VN