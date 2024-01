Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a wagon plant stockyard in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, fire brigade officials said.

Advertisment

There is no reports of any casualty.

The blaze broke out in an open space where a pile of items such as wheels were kept inside the factory premises at Titagarh.

Three fire tenders have reached the spot.

Titagarh police have also arrived at the spot. PTI BSM NN