Fire largely contained on Singapore vessel; ship slightly tilted

Kochi, Jun 11 (PTI) The fire on board the Singapore-flagged container vessel has been largely contained, though it is still not fully under control, Defence sources said on Wednesday.

The ship is currently stable but has a slight tilt of around 10 to 15 degrees to the port side. There has been rainfall in the area, they said.

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was unable to fly during the forenoon due to poor weather conditions. However, it is now airborne and carrying out its assignment.

Further updates are expected once the aircraft completes its mission and lands safely.

A major fire broke out on Monday on board the Singapore-flagged ship MV Wan Hai 503 following a container explosion. Eighteen crew members were rescued, while four remain missing.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.20 am IST, around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kerala's Kannur district, and about 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.