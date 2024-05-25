Fire near headquarters of National Conference in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Fire broke out in a commercial complex near the headquarters of National Conference (NC) in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A commercial complex near the Zero Bridge caught fire this evening and the flames engulfed two restaurants, the officials said. The complex is in close proximity to Nawa-i-Subah, the headquarters of the NC.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were trying to control the fire, the officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty in the incident.