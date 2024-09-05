Fire officer arrested for bribery in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) A fire officer of the Bagru Municipality in Rajasthan was caught red-handed on Thursday by the ACB while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Ravi Prakash Meharda, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general, said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma had demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe from the complainant in exchange for issuing a certificate regarding a fire incident at his factory.

After verification of the complaint, an ACB team arrested the accused fire officer while he was accepting the bribe, Meharda added.

Sharma is being interrogated for further action, the ACB chief said. PTI AG SZM