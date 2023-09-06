Fire officials rescue three labourers after heap of soil and stones falls on them

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) Three labourers working at a site to lay gas pipelines were nearly buried after a mound of soil and stones fell on them at Ambernath of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, an official said. Fire officials saved the trio.

According to Vijay Mote, Ambernath MIDC fire officer, the workers were clearing soil from a pit being dug by earthmovers to lay gas pipelines when the accident took place around 4 pm.

A heap of soil and stones fell on them, nearly burying them alive, the official said.

Fire officials rushed to the site and pulled the workers after clearing the debris.

The labourers have been admitted to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, he added. PTI COR NR