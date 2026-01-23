Fire on forested hill in Palakkad worries locals; forest dept claims its controlled burn

Palakkad(Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) A fire breaking out on a hill near Manakad here on Friday evening raised concerns among the local populace, but the forest department claimed that it as a "controlled burn" initiated by it to clear the dry underbrush and prevent any major fires.

While visuals on TV channels showed a large blaze burning on top of the hill late into the evening, a senior forest department official said there was nothing to be concerned about.

"It is a controlled burn. It is under control. There is nothing to be worried about," the official said.

He also rejected media reports that the site was close to the Silent Valley national park.

The Mannarkkad fire station said it received calls from locals around 8pm saying that the blaze, which commenced around 5.30 pm, was still burning.

A fire official said that forest department personnel were present at the site and a fire tender was also dispatched to the spot.