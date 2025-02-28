Fire-related deaths in Delhi drop 74% so far this year, shows official data

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Fire-related deaths in Delhi dropped by 74 per cent this year, with eight fatalities reported till February 24 compared to 31 in the same period last year, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data shows.

According to the data, six people died due to fire in January and two died till February 24, marking a significant decline from last year. A total of 15 people died in January last year and 16 people died till February 24.

Moreover, 51 people were saved or injured in fire incidents in January last year while 38 were saved or injured in fire this year in the same month.

Till February 24, the data reveals that 34 people were saved or injured in fire incidents last year while 42 were saved or injured in fire incidents this year.

While the total fire calls received by the DFS in January shows a decline this year with a total of 1,204 received last year to 938 received this year, the data for the next month for the first 24 days reveals that 834 fire-related calls were received last year as compared to 932 this year.

The total calls received by the DFS also show a decline this year in January. While 2,502 calls were made to the fire department last year, the number was 2,183 this year.

However, the data reveals an increase for February when 1,766 calls were received last year as compared to 1,811 received this year for the first 24 days.

The fire department saved 182 people in January and 209 in the next month till February 24 last year while it rescued 176 in the first month and 137 in the second in the corresponding period this year, an officer said.

It rescued a total of 509 animals last year till February 24 as compared to 490 rescued this year in the corresponding period, he said, adding that 435 birds were rescued last year as compared to 351 rescued this year in the same corresponding period, the data said.

A total of 392 calls related to fire in garbage were received by the department till February 24 last year as compared to 387 this year in the same period, an official said.