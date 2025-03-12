Fire-related deaths in Delhi drop by 67.57 pc in 2025 as compared to 2024

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Fire-related fatalities in the national capital have seen a sharp decline in 2025, with a 67.57 percent reduction compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the Delhi Fire Services.

From January 1 to March 11, a total of 12 people lost their lives in fire incidents, a significant drop from the 37 deaths recorded during the same timeframe last year.

Despite the decline, tragic incidents continue to occur. On Tuesday, three men, including two brothers, were charred to death after a massive fire gutted a makeshift tent near AGCR Enclave at Anand Vihar in East Delhi.

According to the data, the Delhi Fire Services received 1,204 fire-related calls in January 2024, resulting in 15 deaths. In February, 992 calls were recorded, claiming 16 lives, while six more people lost their lives in fire incidents until March 11 last year.

However, this year has witnessed a notable drop in both fire incidents and casualties.

"There has been a sharp decline in the number of fire-related calls and deaths till March 11. Our department received 938 calls in January, in which six people lost their lives. In February, we handled 1,076 calls, with two fatalities. By March 11, we had received 455 calls, in which four people lost their lives," a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

According to the data, a total of 116 people lost their lives in various fire-related incidents in 2024. The breakdown is as follows: 16 people lost their lives in January, 16 in February, 12 in March, 4 in April, 7 in May, 29 in June, 1 in July, 5 in August, 3 in September, 8 in October, 11 in November, and 4 in December. PTI BM BM ARD ARD