Fire reported at police station, 3 other spots in Delhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Fire broke out at four spots, including a police station and a mall, in the national capital on Wednesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Advertisment

There was no report of any casualty from any of these incidents, they said.

The first call was made at 4.10 PM from Dwarka's City Centre Mall, regarding a fire in an AC unit. It soon spread to a chimney and another AC unit installed nearby.

Panic gripped the mall due to the fire and the premises was evacuated by the security personnel.

Advertisment

The fire doused off within half an hour as six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official from DFS said.

The official said fire also broke out around 5.30 pm at the parking lot of the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in east Delhi.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service but it was controlled by the police personnel deployed at the police station by the time the vehicle reached. Two cars and four motorcycles which were parked are gutted in the fire, the official said.

Advertisment

The third incident took place at a three-storeyed commercial building in Delhi's Rohini Sector-8 at 8.35 pm.

It is suspected that the fire started from the ground floor of the building which has a showroom of an eyewear company, the official said.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service and they control over the blaze in one and a half hours, the official said.

He said the fourth incident happened at a house in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash area.

A call was received regarding a fire that broke out in a house on the third floor of a commercial building. Three fire tenders were sent and they controlled the fire in half an hour, the official said. PTI ALK SKY SKY