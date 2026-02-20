Fire safety audits of all establishments in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills ordered

Shillong, Feb 20 (PTI) The Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district administration has ordered comprehensive fire safety audits across all categories of establishments, officials said on Friday.

The directive was issued by Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, who said the audits will cover residential, commercial, educational and office buildings across the district.

The decision comes amid concerns over repeated fire mishaps in the state, with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informing the assembly recently that 104 families have been affected by such accidents in the last five years.

According to the order, all commercial establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, government offices and public assembly areas must undergo fire safety inspections as part of a preventive initiative, aimed at minimising fire risks and strengthening overall public safety.

The establishments have been advised to apply for a Fire Clearance Certificate or Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the portal investmeghalaya.gov.in at the earliest, officials said.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) urged all stakeholders to cooperate with authorities and ensure compliance with fire safety norms to safeguard life and property across the district. PTI JOP SOM