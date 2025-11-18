Fire safety mock drills held on route to Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive fire safety awareness and mock drills in two sectors enroute to Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The exercise, carried out at Tarakote and Banganga sectors on Trikuta Hills in Reasi district, was part of their continued focus on safety preparedness and disaster management along the pilgrimage route from Bhawan to Katra, the base camp of the temple, officials said.

"The mock drills were conducted enroute to the cave shrine to enhance efficiency, coordination and on-ground response of all concerned units in the event of a fire emergency," a senior official of the Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board said.

He said the awareness sessions included demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers, methods of fire containment, evacuation procedures, and immediate steps to minimise potential damage to life and property.

"The participants were sensitised about identifying fire hazards, emergency communication protocols, and the importance of timely response," he added.

The exercises were carried out under the supervision of the respective area heads, ensuring close coordination between all concerned wings.

Shrine Board officials from multiple units, including Enforcement, Security, Sanitation, and Electrical wings, actively took part in the mock drill, the official said.

Personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, private security personnel, and sanitation officials were also present, reflecting a strong inter-agency commitment to maintaining safety along the pilgrimage route.

At Banganga, local shopkeepers also participated in the drill, showcasing strong community involvement in safety initiatives, the official said. Their participation further enhances the preparedness of frontline stakeholders who operate near key points of pilgrim movement.

The Shrine Board conducts such exercises at regular intervals to ensure that all personnel remain well trained, alert, and equipped to respond effectively during emergencies.

These initiatives align with the Board's mission of providing a safe, secure, and seamless pilgrimage experience to devotees visiting the holy shrine every year. PTI AB RUK RUK