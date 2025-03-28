Fire safety norms to be eased to support tourism industry: Himachal CM informs Vidhan Sabha

Shimla, Mar 28 (PTI) Fire safety norms would be eased to support the tourism industry while approving construction plans for hospitality units, Himachal Pradesh chief minister informed the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was replying to a question of Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, who raised the issue that hotel buildings are not being registered until the fire department gives its no objection certificate.

Necessary changes would be made in the policy as the focus is on tourism promotion in the state and as strict compliance might not be possible for heritage buildings, ways to provide fire safety measures from the outside would also be explored, Sukhu said.

The BLP legislature from Chopal Balbir Singh Verma said that for the construction of double staircases, sufficient space within the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) should be provided, while Congress MLA from Shimla Harish Janartha suggested that staircase in the setback area and outside the FAR should be allowed. PTI BPL OZ OZ OZ OZ