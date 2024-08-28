Fire safety officer of limitede company hangs self in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 28 (PTI) A fire safety officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging to ceiling fan of a room in his company's township in a village here on Tuesday night.

The deceased officer was identified as Safaan Shah (35), resident of Vadodara district in Gujarat. He had reportedly been under depression after his wife committed suicide at her parents' house around a year ago, SHO of Simliya police station, Dalpat Singh, said.

Shah had been posted as a senior fire safety officer for around 13 years at Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Gadepan village under Simliya police station. He lived in the company's township in the same village.

Sometime on Tuesday night, he allegedly hanged himself to a ceiling fan in his room in the company's township and ended life, the SHO said.

No suicide note was recovered from his possession and the reason behind suicide was yet to be ascertained. However, Shah was prima facie under depression, Singh further said.

On report of the incident, the police reached the room and recovered the body, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Wednesday morning and the police lodged a case of unnatural death under section 194 of BNS Act for interrogation, the SHO said. PTI COR KSS KSS