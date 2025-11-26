Fire Service bribery case: Deputy Director framed by colleagues, two held

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, Nov 26 (PTI) A bribery case involving a Deputy Director of Fire Services took a dramatic turn with the police unearthing a conspiracy by his own colleagues to deliberately frame him.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, while a hunt is on to nab two more persons involved in the conspiracy.

According to the police, sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department conducted a surprise raid last week at the office of Regional Deputy Director, Fire Services, Saravanababu.

During the search, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh was seized from the official and another Rs 41,000 was recovered from Fire Service personnel Senthil, a press release said.

While an investigation is underway, Deputy Director Saravanababu lodged a complaint with Tirunelveli Police Commissioner, Santosh Hadimani, alleging that the money was deliberately placed in his office to frame him.

Based on his complaint, the police questioned 11 people, following which two officials were arrested.

"The conspiracy behind the money seized from the office of Deputy Director Saravanababu was unearthed following the involvement of Fire department personnel themselves," the release said.

A CCTV footage retrieved from near the office of the Deputy Director showed a man entering the office of Saravanababu and leaving the premises within 10 minutes.

In connection with this, Fireman Anand and his relative Muthu Sudalai were arrested while a search is on for two more persons involved in the case, the release added.