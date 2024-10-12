Fire, smoke and sound mark grand Dussehra celebrations in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad went up in a blaze of fire, smoke and sound as Dussehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday.

General public and political leaders took part in the celebrations at Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Mohali in Punjab, Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak and Ambala in Haryana, and in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, among other places.

In Ludhiana, the key attraction was a 125-foot-tall Ravana effigy, while a towering 155-foot-tall effigy caught everyone's eye in Panchkula.

Tight security arrangements were put in place in different parts of Punjab and Haryana to ensure an incident-free Dussehra.

Taking to X, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said, "I extend heartiest greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Dussehra is celebrated across the country as a mark of establishment of Dharma and as Vijayadasami that marks triumph of good over evil." Greeting the people of the state, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said Dussehra symbolising the victory of good over evil is a festival that reinforces the values of righteousness, courage, and integrity.

"It is a time to reflect on our actions and recommit ourselves to building a society where equality, justice, and inclusivity thrive. Let us strive to eliminate the evils of discrimination, inequality, and social injustice, and work collectively towards a harmonious and prosperous Haryana," Dattatraya said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who attended a Dussehra event in Amritsar, said in a post on X, "Congratulations to everyone on the holy festival of Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil. Let's take a vow to follow the path of goodness and truth, and work together to eliminate evil from our society and lives." Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also greeted the people on the occasion of Dussehra. PTI CHS ARI