Fire still rages inside container ship off Kerala, Coast Guard battles to contain blaze

Kochi, Jun 11 (PTI) The inner decks of the Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, remain on fire, posing a challenge to the agencies engaged in firefighting operations, three days after the blaze began on the vessel on June 9 off the coast of Kerala, the Indian Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The vessel, carrying over one lakh metric tonnes of fuel and hazardous materials, is currently drifting southeast, about 42 nautical miles from Beypore, well within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, it said.

The Coast Guard is leading intense firefighting efforts, with support from the Indian Air Force and other maritime agencies.

In a high-risk operation around 3pm on Wednesday, an ICG helicopter winched five salvage team members and one aircrew diver onto the burning vessel.

Their aim is to help secure a towline to guide the ship to a safer area away from the coast.

So far, the outer fires have largely been brought under control, with only smoke now visible from the cargo holds.

However, flames still burn in the inner decks, dangerously close to the fuel tanks.

"Continuous and determined firefighting efforts by the ICG have significantly contained the blaze, with only smoke now visible across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire persists in the inner decks and areas near the fuel tanks," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The ship is carrying over 122,000 metric tonnes of fuel and hundreds of containers, some of which contain hazardous materials.

The Coast Guard warns that the ship poses a serious risk to the marine environment and nearby shipping routes.

Five Coast Guard ships, two Dornier aircraft, a helicopter, and two support vessels from the Directorate General of Shipping are involved in the firefighting operations, it said.

Salvage experts hired by the ship's owner have also joined the operation.

The sea remains rough, adding to the challenges. Officials say that both firefighting and towing are top priorities to prevent an environmental disaster.

"Containing the fire and towing the vessel to a safer location remain top priorities. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold," the statement added.

A major fire broke out on Monday on board the Singapore-flagged ship following a container explosion.

Eighteen crew members were rescued, while four remain missing.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.20 am IST, around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kerala's Kannur district, and about 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.